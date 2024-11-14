LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House
BS Web Team New Delhi
Outgoing US President Joe Biden will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Peru on Saturday on the sidelines of an international summit, during which the two leaders expect to review the bilateral relations, the White House said Wednesday. The two leaders are scheduled to meet on November 16 at Lima, the capital of Peru, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. The meeting would come just over two months before Donald Trump's return to the White House. They previously met in Bali, in 2022, on the margins of the G20, and at Woodside, California in 2023, on the margins of APEC.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over 'police action' against protesting UPPSC aspirants and accused it of "playing with their future." The Samajwadi Party chief also supported the demands of the aspirants and called it justified. On Wednesday, students preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) held a candlelight march, marking the third consecutive day of protests outside the UPPSC building in Prayagraj. The candidates are demanding that the UPPSC exams, specifically the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) exams, be conducted in a single shift.
Abour 82.8 crore people around the world are estimated to be living with diabetes in 2022, with over a quarter in India, according to an analysis published in The Lancet journal ahead of World Diabetes Day observed every year on November 14. The figure of 82.8 crore is over four times the number in 1990, with the largest increase in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), researchers forming the Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) said.
10:15 AM
Man kills self with blasts outside Brazil's Supreme Court after failing to get inside
A man who failed in an attempt to break into Brazil's Supreme Court killed himself in explosions outside the building Wednesday that forced justices and staff to evacuate, authorities said. The two strong blasts were heard about 7.30 pm after the day's session finished and all the justices and staff left the building safely, Brazil's Supreme Court said in a statement. Local firefighters confirmed one man died at the scene in the capital Brasilia, but did not identify him.
9:49 AM
News alert: Republicans win 218 US House seats, claim majority, reports AP
9:39 AM
Delhi airport puts in place low visibility procedures amid bad weather
Low visibility procedures were put in place at the Delhi airport for flight operations on Thursday morning due to bad weather conditions. "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," the airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 7 am.
9:31 AM
Sri Lankans vote in parliamentary election
Sri Lankans on Thursday began voting in the snap parliamentary election, the first major test of the ruling National People's Power party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The voting is taking place at over 13,314 polling stations across the country.
9:29 AM
PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Nehru was born on this date in 1889 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad (now Prayagraj). "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," PM Modi said in a post on X.
9:04 AM
Biden to meet Xi Jinping at APEC Summit in Peru: White House
United States President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a White House briefing on Wednesday.
First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST