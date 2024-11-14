Business Standard
Taiwan detects 5 Chinese aircraft, 9 naval vessels near its border again

Taiwan MND further added that nine of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)

China Taiwan

On Wednesday, the Taiwanese MND detected 24 Chinese aircraft and 6 vessels around it.

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Thursday, detecting five People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and 1 official ship.

Taiwan MND further added that nine of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

 

On Wednesday, the Taiwanese MND detected 24 Chinese aircraft and 6 vessels around it.

"24 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

Notably, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

In an attempt to modernise Taiwan, on November 4, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the keel-laying ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy, also known as the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) new light frigate prototype at Kaohsiung shipyard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese air force Chinese army

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

