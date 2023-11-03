Creative decoration ideas for Diwali 2023: All details inside about DIY

Diwali is the celebration of lights and desserts. It is one of the most favourite Indian celebrations, in which families and friends get together to celebrate and strengthen bonds. The practice of trading affection, bliss and gifts is the essence of Diwali. If you are searching for perfect decorating items for the occasion, we have a scope of eco-friendly decoration items that will be cherished by your visitors.

The joyful atmosphere of Diwali makes us all look forward to this festival the whole year. Our cherished memory of Diwali is dressing up in new garments and eating different and delicious desserts. But, Diwali isn't just about wearing fancy clothes, but also about beautifying the environment around you.

The feel you set for your Diwali party or get together sets an enchanting aura. With the celebration not far off, we have some stunning eco-friendly Diwali beautification ideas for your home that will make your festive time even more enlivening.

Diwali 2023: Tips to Decorate your Home

Numerous ideas can be carried out for Diwali design, but we'll propose handmade Diwali decoration ideas. This improves your creativity, also you can guarantee buying eco-friendly items. The following are the handmade ideas for easy Diwali decorations at home:

Five Element Diya with Pure Cow Ghee- Diyas are a fundamental part of Diwali embellishment. These five components of traditional diyas are essential for Diwali decoration ideas for home. The five-element Diya is produced using panchagavya tatva or the five fundamental components of the cow. It contains cow mutra, cow milk, cow dung, curd, and ghee.

Terracotta Lantern- For traditional and easy Diwali decoration, this terracotta lamp is suitable. Decorate your living room with a high quality design to provide a real Indian stylistic décor. Or on the other hand, use it to beautify your nursery or plantings. The packaging is plastic-free and produced using 100 percent reused paper.

Ceramic Indoor Table Planter- This product is well-suited for your office or side tables. The wide-mouthed vase accommodates many plants and enhances blossoms. The ceramic design with white essence adds beauty to any shelf or table. Clubbing the jar with 'Neyadeep Paakhi Diyas' will add an extraordinary style component to any room.

Also Read Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today Everything you need to know about 7th edition of Ooty Literary Festival ICC World Cup 2023: Bumrah on Rashford-style celebration; watch video Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs World Sandwich Day 2023: History, importance, and celebration with friends World Pasta Day 2023: Importance and types of pasta mostly eaten in India Pitch Perfect: Restaurants curate cricket-themed menu for Ind-Pak match National Cinema Day draws over 6 million moviegoers to theatres: MAI Prices rise to record highs as the scale of Indian art burgeons after Covid

Handmade Sabai Grass Eco Pot- The firmly woven Sabai grass body is sufficiently solid to have both little and huge planters. It can also effectively accommodate one side of your room. The pot is organically handled utilizing environmentally to the ecosystem. Also, the pot can be utilized as a multipurpose basket for utilitarian use.

Handcrafted assembled Aluminum Diyas- For aarti and religious ceremonies, these high quality aluminium diyas are just ideal. The diyas are made of aluminium-based alloy with an antique impact finish.

Handmade Paddy Toran- The Toran is handcrafted with regular fibers woven by rustic craftsmans who are talented in their specialty. This lovely workmanship piece is likewise appropriate for giving friends and relatives this Diwali. The item is eco-friendly and plastic-free.

Handcrafted Backdrop- The beautiful fabrics utilized in this set are produced using scrap fabric which in any case would have choked the earth by filling landfills. The packaging is finished with used paper and encased in a paper pack. The décor backdrop is protected to discard in the dry waste.

Upcycled Floral Home Décor Set- The product ensures high quality by utilizing reused materials making it 100 per cent plastic-free and eco-friendly. The packing is also produced using reused items that can be discarded without any problem.

Natural Incense Cones- Incense cones are a necessary piece of festivities that keeps your home fresh with a serene fragrance. The bundle contains the soothing aroma of sandalwood, organic rose and Ayurveda. The item is 100% natural and chemical-free.

Cushion Covers- Do up your living room with energetic colours for Diwali. You don't need to redo the paintwork or change your furnishings, rather change the cushion covers. The key is to keep things basic yet exquisite, the explanation is that these cushion covers are made in the moderate style with two-piece pure linen fabric. The item is eco-friendly and packed in reused kora fabric.