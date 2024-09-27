Business Standard
Home / Lifestyle / World Tourism Day 2024: Five best off-beat sites to explore in India

World Tourism Day 2024: Five best off-beat sites to explore in India

On this World Tourism Day 2024, explore these five off-beat destinations offering serene views in India that will be quenching the thirst of all fellow travellers and adventurous

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

Kerela, Kerela Tourism(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Tourism Day 2024 is celebrated on September 27 every year. The day aims to spread awareness to increase awareness of the growth of globalisation. Some people head to the world's most-popular destinations while many other people love to explore the off-beat sites of India.

There are plenty of established tourist destinations in India to visit on this World Tourism Day 2024. Here are some off-beat destinations to explore:

Hemis, Leh

Hemis is one of the most beautiful places in India situated in the Leh district. This serene location is located between the Karakoram Mountains to the north and the Himalayas to the south. This is an off-beat destination which is also popular for Hemis Monastery and Hemis National Park, where you can witness elusive snow leopards. Apart from these mountains, you can also spot a wide array of langurs, wolves, red foxes, deer, and marmots.
 

Mawlyngbna, Meghalaya

Meghalaya's Mawlyngbna is considered one of the cleanest villages in Asia. This village is located at the Indo-Bangladesh border. The popular village is known for its natural beauty and all the visitors can take a glimpse of the clean atmosphere and immerse themselves in the local culture. Visitors can explore and visit the beautiful flowers, gardens and waterfalls. 

Gurez Valley, Kashmir

Kashmir’s Gurez Valley offers a nomadic lifestyle experience. It is India's one of the most unique destinations offering scenic trekking routes, offering stunning views of the Himalayas. Apart from it, you can also experience campaigns, and immerse yourself in local culture and cuisine. Some of the popular attractions in the region are – Wular Lake, Habba Khatoon Peak, and Razdan Pass.

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Chopta is a beautiful hill station located in Uttarakhand. It is a very good off-beat destination to relax in the lap of nature, enjoying multiple activities trekking and camping. This destination is known for its famous Tungnath Temple trek which is one of the Pancha Kedars and the highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and the Chandrashila Peak. Chopta also offers serene views of the Himalayas. 

Varkala, Kerala

Varkala is based in the southern state of Kerala. This place offers picturesque views of golden sand beaches and lush green backwaters. These beautiful places offer cliff-top restaurants where you enjoy some seafood while admiring the beautiful sunset over the Arabian Sea horizon. It has a vibrant nightlife with plenty of bars and pubs opening late at night which is a perfect destination for party lovers as well.

