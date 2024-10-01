Business Standard
Home / Lifestyle / International Coffee Day 2024: History, importance, theme, quotes and more

International Coffee Day 2024: History, importance, theme, quotes and more

On October 1, the world observes International Coffee Day which unites the coffee lovers worldwide honouring a beloved beverage that surpasses cultures and promotes bonding

coffee

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The world celebrates International Coffee Day every year on October 1, 2024. This day aims to celebrate the beloved caffeine-rich beverage. Every year, International Coffee Day is observed with a theme and purpose and the theme for this year is “Coffee, Your Daily Ritual, Our Shared Journey“. 

The day emphasises sustainable and ethical farming practices, while highlighting the importance of coffee farmers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

International Coffee Day 2024: History

The International Coffee Organisation (ICO) decided to establish October 1, 2014, as International Coffee Day which will be celebrated worldwide. The first International Coffee Day was celebrated in 2015 in Milan.
 

This day raises awareness about the challenges coffee farmers face such as climate change, price volatility, and economic hardships in coffee-producing countries. This initiative aims to highlight the need for sustainable practices within the coffee industry.

International Coffee Day 2024: Importance

Here's the importance of International Coffee Day 2024:

Coffee is more than just a beverage. It is a cultural phenomenon inferring social communion and community bonding. In Paris, there are some quaint Ethiopian coffee ceremonies and some trendy cafes that take coffee as an indispensable part of their daily lives. 

More From This Section

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

World Tourism Day 2024: Five best off-beat sites to explore in India

tourism

World Tourism Day 2024: Over 100 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

fungus

Natural ways to prevent fungus and mould during this monsoon season

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th: Is this day really as spooky and unlucky as it seems?

Luxury chocolates

International Chocolate Day 2024: History, benefits, its addiction and more


On the other end, the coffee industry is a major global commodity providing work opportunities to farmers and workers across the world. The ICO calls for fair trade and practices and ethical sourcing of coffee and ensures that the producer gets fair compensation for their labour. 

This day also spreads awareness about environmental sustainability, including climate change and deforestation, that global coffee production is compelled to face. International Coffee Day calls for a healthy planet and a level playing field for sustainability practices. 

International Coffee Day 2024: Top 10 Quotes

  1. "A morning without coffee is like sleep." - Anonymous
  2. "Coffee is a beverage that puts one to sleep when not drunk." - Alphonse Allais
  3. "Coffee is the best thing to douse the sunrise with." - Terri Guillemets
  4. "May your coffee be strong and your Monday be short." - Anonymous
  5. "Coffee smells like freshly ground heaven." - Jessi Lane Adams
  6. "To me, the smell of fresh-made coffee is one of the greatest inventions." - Hugh Jackman
  7. "I like my coffee like I like myself: strong, sweet, and too hot for you." - Jac Vanek
  8. "Coffee first. Schemes later." - Leanna Renee Hieber
  9. "I can't imagine a day without coffee. I can't imagine!" - Howard Schultz
  10. "Life's too short to drink bad coffee." - Anonymous


Also Read

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: India on top, BAN struggling with the bat

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, at 84,200, Nifty below 25,800; Sept Mfg PMI at 56.5

LIVE news: Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' seeking safety, security

LIVE news: Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' seeking safety, security

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J&K Assembly elections phase 3 LIVE: 11.6% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in third phase

Atishi marlena, Atishi

CM Atishi, AAP ministers inspect roads to ensure 'pothole-free' Delhi

Topics : Indian Coffee House Coffee Day coffee benefits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon