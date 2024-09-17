Natural ways to prevent fungus and mould during this monsoon season

The monsoon season is at its peak in the country. And we have seen plenty of rain this year, helping us overcome the summer heat. The monsoon never arrives by itself; it brings with it a variety of pesky issues, one of which is the development of mould or fungus on clothing. Check again if you believe you have been storing your clothes neatly in a cupboard. The ideal conditions for the growth of fungus include muggy, hot weather, which is what happens during the monsoon season. Fungus, which resembles a white, powdery substance with black patches, may readily develop on damp and moist clothes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Because of the high humidity in the air during this weather, garments do not always dry completely after washing. This means that the clothes you iron and fold to put in cabinets are actually damp, making them vulnerable to the growth of moulds. Clothing made of cotton in particular provides an ideal environment for the growth of fungi. So here are some of the tips to follow to prevent mould and fungus in any of your personal stuff lying around in the house.

What are Mould and Fungus?

Both are moisture-loving fungi, and although mildew may seem powdery and flat, mould is frequently fuzzy or slimy. Both can result in allergies and respiratory disorders, although the former can have a more negative impact on health than the latter. Take quick action to safeguard your health and property.

Ways to prevent fungus and mould during this monsoon season

• Sun: When the sun is out, keep your shoes and clothing outside. This will take out all of their moisture. Additionally, let as much natural light as you can into your home. Opening your doors and windows on a sunny day can not only serve as a natural disinfectant but also help get rid of that musty smell.

• Silica gel: Individuals store silica gel pouches in cabinets or in between garments. Because silica absorbs moisture, fungus cannot develop on clothing.

• Vinegar: Use vinegar to clean your clothing. Soak your garments in a batch of laundry that has been infused with 3/4 cup white vinegar. Both the mouldy areas and the musty odour will be eliminated with vinegar.

• Lemon and salt: In order to treat fungus-infested patches of clothes, mix lemon juice and salt into a thick paste. Then, wash and pat dry the area. The easiest way to destroy mould spores is to use hot water, or utilize your washing machine's sanitize or germ-kill setting.

• Borax: Available as a powder or detergent, this water-soluble mineral is also used as a natural mold remover. If it comes in a powder form, mix it with water according to the directions on the package.

• Neem: You can prevent the fungus from getting on your clothing by stuffing a few arcs of neem stems with leaves attached inside of them.

• Lightbulb: If at all feasible, put a low-voltage light bulb within your cabinet. It contributes to the production of gentle heat, which deters moisture and bacteria.