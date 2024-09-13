Friday the 13th: Is this day really as spooky and unlucky as it seems?

Friday the 13th is considered by many as one of the most unfortunate and unlucky dates. This day has several fears and fascinations attached with it, inspired from century-old traditions and beliefs. People who believe in superstitions consider Friday the 13th ominous.

Paraskavedekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia describe a fear of this supposedly evil and unlucky day. There are some reports, claiming that Friday the 13th costs around $900 million every time. It is preferable to avoid travelling, holding auspicious events or even going to work on this day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp How did Friday the 13th get a bad name? There are no particular things that make Friday the 13th inauspicious or unlucky. However, western culture considered the number 13 inauspicious and attached negative connotations to it.

On the other end, number 12 is historically connected to good omens and completeness as they believe there are 12 days of Christmas, 12 months, zodiac signs, the 12 labours of Hercules, 12 gods of Olympus, and 12 tribes of Israel.

While number 13 attracts bad luck. There is an early myth that the world's oldest legal document, the Code of Hammurabi, omits the number 13th law from the list, which was actually a translator's mistake who didn't include the line of text.

Another story around Friday the 13th is from Biblical tradition. The Last Supper had 13 guests; Jesus and 12 apostles, who attended the Last Supper and the following day was Good Friday when Jesus was executed. The Last Supper has built superstitions that 13 guests at a table bring bad luck.

Charles Panati's book 'Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things' traces the concept of the curse back to Norse mythology, when Loki, the god of mischief, entered the banquet in Valhalla, bringing 13 gods with him, writes Christobel Hastings for CNN.

Hastings further wrote, "Deceived by Loki, the blind god Hodr was tricked into shooting his brother Balder, the god of light, joy, and goodness, with a mistletoe-tipped arrow, killing him instantly."

Is Friday the 13th really that bad?

Different people believe in different superstitions. Friday the 13th is not “as bad as it seems.” Brian Handwek for National Geographic writes, "In Spain, Friday the 13th is no cause for alarm, and instead, Tuesday the 13th is the year's most dangerous date."

"Numerology may also explain why Italians have no qualms about Friday the 13th but fear the 17th instead. The Roman numeral XVII can be rearranged to spell 'VIXI,' which, translated from Latin, means 'my life is over," he added.