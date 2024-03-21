Ramadan 2024: Take healthy diets during Suhoor, Iftar for your well-being

Ramadan is a very sacred month for Muslims worldwide. Millions of people across the world have started celebrating this sacred festival of fasting, reflection, and worship. Ramadan lasts for 29 to 30 days and culminates in Eid-ul-Fitr which is a joyful celebration.

To enhance the spiritual journey, it is essential to eat a healthy diet to sustain energy levels promoting well-being throughout the fasting period.

Fasting in Ramadan

During the period of Ramadan, people observe fasting from dawn to sunset abstaining from food and drink. The practice of fasting during Ramadan is an opportunity to practise self-discipline, spiritual reflection, and empathy for those who are less fortunate. However, long hours of fasting can negatively impact the health of an individual if not managed properly. Hence, it is critical to adopt a balanced diet during non-fasting hours to intake adequate nutrition and stay hydrated.

Healthy Ramadan diet for Suhoor and Iftar

Ramadan diet plan should include foods that provide sustained energy, essential nutrients and hydration. Here's a guide to crafting a balanced meal schedule for pre-dawn food (suhoor) and evening meal (Iftar).

Suhoor

1) Start balanced meals which consist of complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and lean proteins.

2) There are multiple grains such as barley, oats, or brown rice which provide lasting energy.

3) Include protein sources like yoghurt, eggs, or lean meats promoting muscle maintenance and satiety.

4) Add healthy fats to your diet like nuts, seeds, or avocado to gain energy and nutrients.

5) Stay hydrated with water or fruits like watermelon or cucumber to avoid dehydration throughout the day.

Iftar

1) When it comes to breaking your fast in the evening, go with a fruit bowl to replenish energy levels and kick start digestion.

2) Follow a balanced meal which includes food containing carbohydrates, fats, proteins, fruits and vegetables.

3) Consume hydrated foods such as salads, soups, and most importantly fruits after your full day of fasting.

4) Limit your sugar consumption and fried foods to maintain sugar levels to promote overall health.

5)Take a drink in a huge amount of water throughout the evening to stay hydrated.