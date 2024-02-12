Sensex (    %)
                        
Happy Hug Day 2024: Here are 10 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Happy Hug Day 2024: Express your love and affection to your close one on Hug Day 2024. Here are the 10 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

If there is a day that elevates your relationship, then that day is Hug Day which is celebrated on February 12 every year. Hug Day is an opportunity to embrace your close ones and express your love and care for them.

Hugs not only strengthen your health, but they also improve your health. Embracing someone or being embraced by someone triggers some psychological responses with far-reaching benefits for our health and well-being.
On Hug Day, you can boost your partner's mood and reduce their stress. When you meet someone, your body releases oxytocin, which scientists call the 'cuddle hormone' which reduces stress and anxiety and makes you feel more happy and relaxed.

On this occasion, people express their heartfelt feelings in the form of wishes, messages, and quotes. If you also want to share some delightful messages, wishes and quotes with your partner, your search ends here.

Happy Hug Day 2024: 10 best hug day wishes and messages to share

Here are the best hug day wishes to share with your friends or partner:
  1. "Sending you the warmest and tightest virtual hug on this special day! May you feel all the love and warmth surrounding you. Happy Hug Day!"
  2. "Sometimes, a hug is all we need to feel loved and cherished. Here's a big hug from me to you, to remind you that you're always in my thoughts. Happy Hug Day!"
  3. "On this Hug Day, I wish you countless hugs that bring you comfort, joy, and a sense of being deeply cared for. You deserve all the happiness in the world."
  4. "No matter the distance between us, my hugs are always with you, wrapping you in love and warmth. Happy Hug Day to my dearest!"
  5. "Let's celebrate the power of hugs today and every day! Sending you a hug filled with all the affection and tenderness I can muster. Happy Hug Day!"
  6. "In a world full of chaos, a simple hug has the power to soothe the soul and heal the heart. Here's a heartfelt hug just for you. Happy Hug Day!"
  7. "May this Hug Day be a reminder of how much you mean to me and how grateful I am to have you in my life. Sending you all my love wrapped in a warm embrace. Happy Hug Day!"
  8. "Today, let's embrace each other with open arms and open hearts, celebrating the beautiful bond we share. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and lots of hugs. Happy Hug Day!"
  9. "A hug is a silent way of saying 'you matter to me' without uttering a word. So here's me, silently telling you how much you mean to me with a warm and affectionate hug. Happy Hug Day!"
  10. "On this Hug Day, may you be surrounded by the warmth of loving arms and the comfort of heartfelt embraces. Know that you're cherished and loved beyond measure. Happy Hug Day!"

Happy Hug Day 2024: 10 best quotes to share

Here are the best Hug Day quotes for love to express your hidden feelings:
  1. "A hug is a handshake from the heart." – Unknown
  2. "Sometimes a hug is all you need to make you feel better." – Unknown
  3. "Hugging is a silent way of saying you matter to me." – Unknown
  4. "A hug is two hearts wrapped in arms." – Unknown
  5. "Hugs are like boomerangs – you get them back right away." – Bil Keane
  6. "A hug is an amazing thing. It’s just the perfect way to show the love we’re feeling but can’t find the words to say." – Johnny Ray Ryder Jr.
  7. "Hugs were invented to let people know you love them without having to say anything." – Unknown
  8. "A hug delights and warms and charms. That must be why God gave us arms." – Unknown
  9. "Hugs are the universal medicine." – Unknown
  10. "Hugs can do great amounts of good, especially for children." – Princess Diana

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

