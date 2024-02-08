Valentine's Week is here. Couples mark the beginning of the Week of Love by surprising one another with gifts, romantic dates, flowers, chocolates, and other treats. While Valentine's Day lies on February 14, the celebrations start on February 7 with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day on February 8.



On Propose Day, people propose to a special someone or ask a potential lover to be their partner, as the name suggests. The people in love admit their heartfelt feelings by arranging dates or surprises.







READ: Valentine's Week 2024: Few unique ideas to plan a full week of surprises

If you and your partner make certain about one another, Propose Day is the best opportunity to take your relationship forward. You can make it more special by wishing it on social media.

Happy Propose Day 2024: Wishes, whatsapp messages, quotes and greetings

• Loving you has made me become a better person. I want to grow old with you. Happy Propose Day!

• I loved you yesterday, I love you today, and I will love you tomorrow. I promise to be with you forever. Happy Propose Day

• I knew you were my soulmate from the day I first met you. Thanks for coming into my life and making it beautiful. Happy Propose Day.

• You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose Day.

• Valentine's Week is here. Love is already in the air, and in my life, because of you. Happy Propose Day, My love.

• Would you share the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best of every moment. Happy Propose Day!

• I want to welcome you into my life with wide open arms. You make my life meaningful and beautiful. Happy Propose Day.

• You are the music in my life. You make all the mundane things beautiful. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose Day, my love.

• Today, I promise you a lifetime of never-ending love and togetherness. Happy Propose Day.

• I promise to cherish and love you forever. I promise to fill your life with happiness and stay by your side in times of difficulties. I love you. Happy Propose Day.