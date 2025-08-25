Monday, August 25, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Onam, Ganapati bring early August salary credit for govt staff, pensioners

Onam, Ganapati bring early August salary credit for govt staff, pensioners

Salaries and pensions for central government staff in Kerala and Maharashtra to be credited in advance this month to ease festival-related expenses

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Ahead of Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals, the Centre has announced early disbursement of August salaries, wages and pensions for central government employees and pensioners in Kerala and Maharashtra to ease festival-related expenses.
 
Festivals are a period of heavy household spending, and the government often advances salaries to help employees manage additional expenses. This year, the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins on August 27, while Onam is set for September 4–5.
 
In two separate office memoranda, the Ministry of Finance confirmed the early release dates for both states:
 
·  Maharashtra: Salaries for August will be disbursed on August 26 (Tuesday).
 
 
·  Kerala: Salaries, pensions, and wages will be released on August 25 (Monday).

This applies to all central government offices, including defence, posts and telecommunications, as well as industrial employees in Kerala.

Treated as advance payments

The finance ministry has clarified that the amounts released will be considered advance payments. The final salary, pension, or wage calculation, including any additional reimbursements or payments for the month, will be adjusted later. Any shortfall or excess will be balanced in the subsequent month’s disbursement.
 
The ministry, in its circular, stated, “The salary/wages/pension so disbursed is to be treated as advance payments and will be subject to adjustment after the full month’s salary/wages/pension of each employee/pensioner is determined.”
 
For households, this early release offers greater liquidity just ahead of major festivals when spending on food, clothing, home decoration, travel and gifts typically rises. Pensioners, too, benefit from the advance cash flow.
 
The Reserve Bank of India has been asked to alert all paying bank branches in Kerala and Maharashtra to ensure smooth disbursal of funds.
 

A regular practice during festivals

This is not the first time that the Centre has released early salaries for its employees. Similar decisions have been taken in the past during Diwali, Eid, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, to ease festival-related expenses. For central government staff in Kerala and Maharashtra this year, the advance pay is expected to bring timely relief as families prepare for celebrations.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

