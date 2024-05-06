Canada to send 35,700 Super Visa invitations to parents from May 21

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Starting from May 21, Canada will extend invitations to 35,700 potential sponsors who submitted forms in 2020 to sponsor their parents and grandparents. Here’s what you need to know:

Invitation process

— Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will send invitations over approximately two weeks.

— If you submitted a form in 2020, keep an eye on your email for updates.

Super Visa for extended visits

If you didn’t submit a form in 2020, there's still an option for your parents or grandparents to visit Canada for an extended period using a Super Visa:

— The Super Visa allows visits for up to 5 years at a time, extendable while in Canada.

— It provides multiple entries over a period of up to 10 years.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for a Super Visa, the host must:

— Be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian.

— Provide appropriate documentation.

Super visa details

- The Super Visa is a multiple-entry temporary resident visa (TRV) valid for up to ten years.

- Each visit allows a stay of up to 5 years.

- It is different from a visitor visa which allows a maximum stay of six months.

Application process

— Only biological or adopted children can apply as hosts.

— Registered Indian hosts do not need additional proof beyond the Certificate of Indian Status.

Financial support and health insurance

— Hosts must demonstrate financial ability based on set criteria.

— Parents or grandparents must have valid health insurance from a certified provider.