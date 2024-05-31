World No Tobacco Day 2024: List of foods to help fight tobacco addiction

World No Tobacco Day is an annual event observed on May 31st around the world. The day was first observed in 1987 and started by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The purpose of the day is to empower people with information about the health risks associated with tobacco consumption and promote policies to reduce tobacco use across the world.

This year, the theme for World No Tobacco Day 2024 is ‘protecting children from tobacco industry interference.’ This theme urges the government to adopt policies protecting young people from manipulative practices.

Many people try to quit tobacco by dealing with their nicotine addiction, but it's addiction creates a powerful chemical dependency and it interferes with habitual behaviour and emotional triggers. Several symptoms like craving, anxiety, and irritability can be overwhelming, leading individuals to seek solace in familiar comforts, which also include food. There are dietary choices that can play a vital role in mitigating these challenges.

Foods that help to fight tobacco addiction

Fruits

Fruits, rich in natural sugars, can satisfy a craving for sweets to help accompany nicotine withdrawal. Fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre to contribute to overall health and well-being.

Vegetables

There are some raw vegetables that you can chew to keep your mouth busy like carrots, celery, or cucumber when you typically look for a cigarette. Vegetables are low in calories and high in fibre making them a nutritious choice for snacking.

Whole grains





There are grains like brown rice, oats, and whole wheat bread that can stabilise your sugar levels reducing the likelihood of experiencing intense cravings. It provides sustained energy and nutrients like B Vitamins and fibre supporting your body's healing process.

Water

Staying hydrated is important for overall health and helps flush out toxins from your body, including those associated with smoking. One should make sure to drink a lot of water to lower cravings and keep your feeling refreshed and energised.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre to keep you feeling full and satisfied between meals. It provides important nutrients like magnesium and zinc and it may be depleted during smoking. Some examples are walnuts, chia seeds, almonds, and flaxseeds.

Lean protein

Foods such as chicken, fish, tofu, and beans are excellent sources of lean protein stabilising blood sugar levels and promoting a feeling of fullness. It includes protein in your meals and snacks reducing cravings and supporting muscle repair and recovery.

Dairy products





Low-fat dairy products such as yoghurt and cheese provide calcium, which is essential for bone strength. Dairy products can play a vital role in reducing cravings and offer a satisfying snack option for plain yoghurt with fruit or low-fat cheese.

Herbal tea

Herbal teas such as peppermint or chamomile can provide you with a soothing alternative to smoking. Herbal tea is calorie-free and hydrating making them all excellent choices for satisfying crating without consuming additional calories or caffeine.

Ginseng

Ginseng helps in lowering nicotine effects, decreasing cravings and improving energy levels.

Ginger

Chewing raw ginger or drinking ginger tea is very effective in reducing symptoms like nausea and cravings.