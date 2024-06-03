World Bicycle Day 2024: Check date, history, significance and more

There are plenty of ways to complete a journey, and one of the most sustainable and eco-friendly ways is to travel by bicycle. Cycling is also great for exercise and it has several benefits, for instance, it is very effective in improving heart health and muscle strength. Cycling is extremely liberating in nature which helps to feel happy and elevates the mood.

Cycling is not only good for transportation but also for our lower-body exercise. Every year the world celebrates World Bicycle Day on June 3 to spread awareness about the benefits of cycling and people are urged to use the cycle as a mode of transportation enabling a sustainable way of living.

The day highlights the importance of the bicycle as a simple, affordable, clean and sustainable means of transportation encouraging a healthy lifestyle and building a greener environment.

World Bicycle Day 2024: History

The United National General Assembly declared World Bicycle Day in April 2018. Professor Leszek Sibilski, a Polish-American social scientist and cycling advocate came up with this idea, which led his sociology class to promote the bicycle. The resolution was adopted by all the 193 member states, demonstrating global support for cycling.

The bicycle has been around for over two centuries. The first bicycles, the "dandy horses" were invented in the early 19th century. Since then, bicycles have evolved significantly and have become a crucial part of many people's daily lives.

World Bicycle Day 2024: Significance

Physical activity is lacking due to people's busy schedules. Bicycles have become a clean, affordable and environmental-friendly mode of transportation. World Bicycle Day 2024 promotes bicycle use to help achieve cleaner air and the conservation of nature, effectively addressing health and environmental issues.

The United Nations official website states that a sustainable transport system promotes economic growth reducing inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change which is significant for sustainable development goals.

World Bicycling Day 2024: Benefits of cycling

Bicycles are a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation that play a significant role in lowering air pollution and traffic congestion.

Cycling is an excellent way to exercise which is a great way to improve your cardiovascular health, muscle strength and overall fitness.

Unlike any other modes of transportation, bicycles are affordable and accessible to people from all walks of life.

Bicycles have rich cultural significance in many parts of the world symbolising freedom, adventure, and connection to nature.

Bicycles do have economic benefits as anyone can afford them and has less maintenance cost as compared to motor vehicles.

How to celebrate World Bicycle Day 2024?

Here are the ways to celebrate the World Bicycle Day 2024:

Dust off your bicycle and go for a ride

Organise a bicycle ride with your friends and family

You can request local representatives to create bicycle lanes for a safer cycling experience

Support local bike shops

Spread the word, and share your love for bicycling on social media with #WorldBicycle Day

World Bicycle Day 2024: 10 Inspiring Quotes