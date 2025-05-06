Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Lifestyle / Mother's Day 2025: 5 budget-friendly gift ideas to make her feel special

Mother's Day 2025: 5 budget-friendly gift ideas to make her feel special

Mother's Day 2025 falls on May 11, celebrated each year on the second Sunday of May. Honour your mum's love and sacrifices with these thoughtful, budget-friendly gift ideas

Happy Mother’s Day 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Someone had faith in us before we had even spoken or taken our first action. Our first love lessons came from her lullabies, our first comfort came from her hands, and our first shelter came from her strength. 
 
Millions of people around the world pause as Mother's Day approaches once more to honour her unwavering love, quiet tenacity, and unending sacrifice. Mothers have such a positive impact on our society that it gives everyone hope.
 
This day is all about expressing gratitude in meaningful ways, whether it is to your mother, grandmother, guardian, or someone who has been like a mother to you. Do not worry if you are short on time; we have some considerate, last-minute, budget-friendly gift ideas that will nonetheless make her feel very special. 

Mother's Day 2025 date: When is the special day?

This year, Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in a number of nations, including the US, India, Canada, and the majority of Europe. It is one of the most popular occasions in the world and always takes place annually on the second Sunday in May.

Mother's Day 2025: Best 5 budget-friendly gift ideas for mothers

1. Digital photo frame for the best memories so far
 
Make a bunch of her favourite memories and family photos into a digital frame or a shared online album that will last forever. It is a quick way to make her feel incredibly special. Unlike physical photos, this online album will never fade.
 
2. Her favourite flowers, considering colours  
Same-day delivery is available from a lot of nearby florists and online services. A low-maintenance indoor plant or an arrangement of her favourite coloured flowers is usually a winner.
 
3. E-cards for every modern mom
 
An e-gift card sent with a sincere note can be useful and appreciated for anything from her favourite coffee shop to her favourite fashion brand. Additionally, you can make it extra special by emailing her vouchers for BigBasket, Nykaa, Amazon, or her preferred meal delivery or clothing app right away.
 
4. Use your creativity for a handwritten note or a customised video message
 
Too busy to go shopping? Then write your heart out using a sincere letter or note highlighting your favourite memories, love, and gratitude. A handwritten note has greater meaning than anything you can buy at the shop.
 
Additionally, you can film your video messages or use a platform to gather those of your loved ones. It is a simple yet effective present that might brighten her day and also throughout her life.
 
5. Spending quality time with your mother is the best gift ever
 
If everything fails, simply spend time with her by watching a movie, going for a walk, or conversing over tea or coffee. The most precious presents that are usually for her are your time and presence. Even a simple meal she enjoys can become a treasured memory, so surprise her with a prepared dinner or breakfast in bed.
 
Mother's Day can still be special even if you have left it till the last minute. Love, consideration, and making her feel valued are more important than the price tag or perfect planning. Give your mother the credit she truly deserves.
 

 

 

First Published: May 06 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

