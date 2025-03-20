Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World Sparrow Day 2025: The silent disappearance of a once-familiar bird

World Sparrow Day 2025: The silent disappearance of a once-familiar bird

World Sparrow Day is celebrated every year on March 20. The population of sparrows has declined significantly in the last two decades and this day highlights the need to protect sparrows

Once an inseparable part of our surroundings, the sparrow population has drastically reduced over the years. The declining population of these tiny birds is a matter of concern as they are the natural pest control – feeding on insects and helping in pest regulation. 
 
Hence, World Sparrow Day is celebrated every year on March 20 to raise awareness about the declining population of the avian species and the need to protect them.
 
The population of sparrows dropped significantly in the last two decades and WWF India reported a decline in nearly every city.

World Sparrow Day 2025: History

First celebrated in 2010, the World Sparrow Day was the brainchild of The Nature Forever Society of India and the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about sparrow conservation and generating ideas on the species’ conservation. Efforts to study the causes of the House Sparrow’s decline and identify measures to protect the species from extinction are ongoing across the country.
 
 
The Nature Forever Society also developed a dedicated website to spread awareness about World Sparrow Day. This website contains information and a large collection of images about different species of sparrows from across the world.

World Sparrow Day 2025: Significance

The continuous drop in Sparrow's population has brought their population on the edge of extinction. The observance of World Sparrow Day aims to raise awareness about this worrying state. Hence, people with a passion for conservation come together on this day. 
 
The limited House Sparrow population in urban areas may be due to an increasing disconnection from nature and biodiversity.
 
World Sparrow Day is a one-day celebration highlighting the urgent need for sparrow conservation and urban biodiversity. This day inspires collective action to protect these beloved birds.

World Sparrow Day 2025: Theme

The theme for the World Sparrow Day 2025 is ‘A Tribute to Nature’s Tiny Messengers’. The theme aims to restore human affection for sparrows and inspire people towards conservation activities.

What is the ecological importance of sparrows?

Sparrows plays vital role in maintaining ecological balance is crucial:
  • Natural Pest Control: They feed on insects, helping in pest regulation.
  • Pollination and Seed Dispersal: Their movement helps in various plant growth.
  • Biodiversity Enhancement: The presence of sparrows is vital for a healthier ecosystem in both urban and rural areas.

First Published: Mar 20 2025

