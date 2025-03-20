Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GPT Infraprojects shares rally 14% on new contract deal worth Rs 481-cr

The upward movement in GPT Infraprojects' shares is fueled by the news that the company has been declared L1 (Lowest Bidder) for an order valued at Rs 481.11 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
Mar 20 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

GPT Infraprojects shares were trading higher on the bourses on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The civil construction company's shares climbed 13.98 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 108.81 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during Thursday's intraday deals.
 
The upward movement in GPT Infraprojects' shares is fueled by the news that the company has been declared L1 (Lowest Bidder) for an order valued at Rs 481.11 crore.
 
The order, according to an exchange filing by the company, includes the construction of Important Bridge No. 57 over the River Rupnarayan for the Down and Middle Line (2x30.5m OWG + 7x91.4m OWG + 2x30.5m OWG), including a viaduct on either approach (11x30.5m Composite Girder + 15x30.5m Composite Girder) and Kolaghat Station on Elevated Platforms No. 1 & 2, on a diverted alignment on the Howrah-Kharagpur route in the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, on an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis.
 
 
GPT Infraprojects shares have shown mixed performance over the last year. The company's shares have advanced nearly 10 per cent in the last five days and 0.7 per cent in the last month, while they have dropped 31 per cent in the last six months.  ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts higher at 75,900; Nifty at 23,050; Nifty IT, Auto climb
 
Over the last one year, GPT Infraprojects shares have provided a return of nearly 37 per cent to its investors.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of the GPT Group. The company has more than four decades of experience as a civil construction and infrastructure company and is also engaged in the manufacture of concrete sleepers. The company specializes in EPC contracts across sectors such as roads, bridges, railways, power, and industry. It is one of India’s few concrete sleeper manufacturers to have multiple manufacturing locations both domestically and internationally (South Africa, Namibia, and Ghana).
 
The civil construction company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,359.68 crore on the NSE.
 
GPT Infraprojects shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 204 per share on the NSE on July 15, 2024, and fell to their 52-week low of Rs 74.28 apiece on March 20, 2024.
 
At around 11:35 AM on Thursday, GPT Infraprojects shares were trading at Rs 102.86 per share, up 7.75 percent from their previous close of Rs 95.46 on the NSE.  ALSO READ | Paras Defence shares rally 10% on securing Rs 142-crore order from MoD
 
At the same time, the BSE Sensex was trading at 75,894, up 445 points or 0.59 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was up 138 points or 0.61 per cent at 23,046.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

