IIM Ahmedabad ranked top MBA college in India, followed by IIM-B, IIM-K

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, is the best college to pursue the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course in India, according to the latest ranking released by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF). is followed by IIM Bengaluru and IIM Kolkata at second and third spots, respectively. The top three have remained unchanged since 2022.

The IIM, Lucknow, jumped one place to fourth rank from fifth in 2022, surpassing the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, which was ranked fourth in 2022.

The ranking was based on seven parameters: research, teaching-learning resources pedagogy, industry income and integration, placement performance, future orientation, external perception and international outlook, and placement strategies and support.

Among private colleges, the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, topped the rankings, followed by the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon and Institute of Business Management, Pune. XLRI also topped the "Top 10 B-schools for Research in India 2023" ranking.

"Remarkable improvements were registered among some private institutions. Mittal School of Business of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar moved up from 84 last year to 41 in 2023 while MYRA School of Business, Mysuru climbed 60 ranks, getting placed at 30 in 2023. Another business college, Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Hyderabad aced to the 38th rank in 2023 from 60th rank in 2022 and TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) scaled up to seventh rank in 2023 from 17th rank in 2022," it said.

Moreover, in the "School of Eminence of Employability" list, the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, topped the rankings. XLRI and MDI followed it.

Also, in "Top 10 B-schools under University Programs in India 2023", Symbiosis, Pune, topped the list. It was followed by Centre For Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune and TAPMI.

"The top 5 colleges in the world are London Business School (UK), Wharton- University of Pennsylvania (USA), Harvard Business School (USA), Stanford University (USA), and INSEAD (France). The USA has the largest number of top-ranking colleges, while Singapore, India, and China are the emerging leaders with reputed colleges offering a range of courses," IIRF's website said.