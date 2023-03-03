India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: AUS eye famous win in Indore

Australia finally have a chance to win a match in this series and keep their hopes of the World Test Championship final qualification alive. All they need is 77 runs and they have three whole days and 10 wickets in hand to achieve it.

third Test, Day 3 Live Score

India on the other hand would look to take a cue from the visitors' book and try and roll them over before 76 to book their slot in the WTC final before they play the last match of their schedule for the world event.

Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel, the spin trio of India would play a great role if India are to make a match of it. They would have to take control of the proceedings right from the first over itself. On the other hand, Australia will look out for the services of experienced players like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head to try and steer them through to a famous win.

India Playing 11

(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

