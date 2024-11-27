3P Land Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Next Mediaworks Ltd, STEL Holdings Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and Timex Group India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 November 2024.

3P Land Holdings Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 59.16 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8578 shares in the past one month.

 

Next Mediaworks Ltd tumbled 8.92% to Rs 9.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46884 shares in the past one month.

STEL Holdings Ltd lost 7.87% to Rs 446.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1141 shares in the past one month.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd slipped 5.99% to Rs 494.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Timex Group India Ltd plummeted 5.17% to Rs 210. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

