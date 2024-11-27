Business Standard
Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 40.43 points or 0.5% at 7991.23 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.39%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.84%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.49%), DLF Ltd (up 0.41%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.07%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.94%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.06%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 518.96 or 0.96% at 54442.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 43.53 points or 0.28% at 15807.38.

 

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.6 points or 0.56% at 24330.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 439.23 points or 0.55% at 80443.29.

On BSE,2530 shares were trading in green, 1316 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

