Healthcare stocks slide

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 128.09 points or 0.3% at 43000.72 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 4.65%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.36%),SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.27%),Vimta Labs Ltd (down 3.15%),Granules India Ltd (down 3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Innova Captab Ltd (down 2.81%), Poly Medicure Ltd (down 2.59%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 2.5%), Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (down 2.35%), and Global Health Ltd (down 2.18%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 7.71%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 7.28%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 5.32%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 518.96 or 0.96% at 54442.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 43.53 points or 0.28% at 15807.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.6 points or 0.56% at 24330.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 439.23 points or 0.55% at 80443.29.

On BSE,2530 shares were trading in green, 1316 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

