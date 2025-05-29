A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 307.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 203.38% to Rs 71.75 croreNet profit of A B Infrabuild rose 307.88% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 203.38% to Rs 71.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.16% to Rs 16.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 208.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales71.7523.65 203 208.17183.81 13 OPM %17.4919.92 -15.8713.16 - PBDT10.753.66 194 27.9319.47 43 PBT9.312.46 278 22.5215.98 41 NP6.731.65 308 16.1211.42 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content