Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SK Finance standalone net profit rises 49.36% in the March 2025 quarter

SK Finance standalone net profit rises 49.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Sales rise 33.41% to Rs 643.66 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 49.36% to Rs 141.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 643.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 482.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.72% to Rs 379.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.76% to Rs 2377.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1791.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales643.66482.48 33 2377.941791.19 33 OPM %69.4567.58 -62.8365.66 - PBDT191.04128.87 48 531.25435.43 22 PBT178.86118.44 51 484.76399.32 21 NP141.6294.82 49 379.67311.92 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,750; VIX slumps 6.85%

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,750; VIX slumps 6.85%

Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Government imposes wheat stock limits on Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors

Government imposes wheat stock limits on Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors

Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Wireless Tele-density in India increases to 82.01% in April-25

Wireless Tele-density in India increases to 82.01% in April-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon