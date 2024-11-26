A B Infrabuild wins Western Railways project valued at Rs 69.98 cr

A B Infrabuild has received letter of acceptance for the project entailing construction, extension and rebuilding of FOBs, elevated deck, skywalk and other structures between Goregaon to Malad stations in connection with extension of Harbour Line between Goregaon to Borivali stations from Western Railways, Indian Railways received on 25 November 2024. The project is valued at Rs 69.98 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content