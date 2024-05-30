Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 43.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.55% to Rs 691.79 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 43.40% to Rs 201.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.55% to Rs 691.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 555.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.61% to Rs 749.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 544.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 2586.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2043.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
