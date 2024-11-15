Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.81% to Rs 105.14 croreNet profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 30.08% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 81.81% to Rs 105.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales105.1457.83 82 OPM %3.553.20 -PBDT3.262.28 43 PBT1.751.01 73 NP1.601.23 30
