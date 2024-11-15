Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 110.91 croreNet profit of Star Paper Mills declined 4.41% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 110.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales110.91105.66 5 OPM %8.1514.45 -PBDT18.8723.57 -20 PBT17.4822.19 -21 NP14.5215.19 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content