Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 43.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.34% to Rs 11.70 croreNet profit of Aartech Solonics rose 43.05% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.34% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.709.41 24 OPM %20.4310.63 -PBDT2.571.80 43 PBT2.441.66 47 NP2.161.51 43
