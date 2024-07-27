Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 30.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.00% to Rs 555.34 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 30.53% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.00% to Rs 555.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 661.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.555.34661.1111.7012.7257.3676.1343.9863.5333.2447.85