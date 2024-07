Consequently, on 26 June 2024, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,76,05,74,760/- divided into 4,15,21,14,952 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.

Infosys has allotted 86,477 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees.