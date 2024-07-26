Business Standard
Shanghai Composite Index Recovers To End 0.1% Higher

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Asian stocks steadied on Friday as strong U.S. GDP data and cooling inflation suggested a soft landing is in sight for the world's largest economy.
Markets have raised their expectations for three rate cuts by the end of the year, with some economists expecting the Fed's first rate cut to be extra-large.
China's Shanghai Composite Index recovered from an early slide to close 0.1 percent higher at 2,890.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally higher at 17,021.31 after volatile trading.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

