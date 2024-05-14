Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 52.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 505.77 croreNet profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 52.20% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 505.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 485.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.10% to Rs 216.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 1852.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1945.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
