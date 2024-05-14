Business Standard
Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 52.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 505.77 crore
Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 52.20% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 505.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 485.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.10% to Rs 216.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 1852.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1945.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales505.77485.06 4 1852.611945.23 -5 OPM %23.2416.49 -20.8417.58 - PBDT114.8774.79 54 373.73323.31 16 PBT95.7558.84 63 300.49260.77 15 NP65.2542.87 52 216.90193.49 12
First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

