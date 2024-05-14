Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 13486.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 87.10% to Rs 5938.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3173.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 50026.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52711.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power rose 102.22% to Rs 935.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 462.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 13486.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13691.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.13486.9613691.9350026.7652711.1818.1215.9720.3918.852158.421831.849063.028545.901163.52958.966241.275854.95935.37462.565938.423173.94