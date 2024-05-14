Business Standard
RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 239 cr from Southern Railway

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from southern railway for a project in Tamil Nadu worth Rs 239 crore.
The contract includes provision of automatic block signaling system in Jolarpettai junction, Tamil Nadu to erode junction of Salem division in southern railway.
The said project has to be executed within a period of 18 months.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.
The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip declined 2.07% to Rs 255.80 on Monday, 13 May 2024.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

