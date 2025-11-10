Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Pharmalabs slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Aarti Pharmalabs slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Aarti Pharmalabs dropped 11.58% to Rs 764 after the company reported a 48.88% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 54.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 8.66% YoY to Rs 418.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 38.69 crore in Q2 FY26, down 46.09% from Rs 71.77 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses decreased 2.99% to Rs 379.05 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 379.05 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 203.46 crore (down 4.91% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 43.41 crore (up 15.05% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 10.67 crore (up 93.64% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 29.64% to Rs 77.45 crore on 20.62% decrease in revenue to Rs 804.53 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognized manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediates, new chemical entities (NCEs), and xanthine derivatives based in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lenskart Solutions makes muted debut despite robust IPO demand

Lenskart Solutions makes muted debut despite robust IPO demand

DXY steadies near 99.50 awaiting clarity on US government shutdown

DXY steadies near 99.50 awaiting clarity on US government shutdown

Japan's stimulus hopes drag yen lower; BoJ eyes next rate hike

Japan's stimulus hopes drag yen lower; BoJ eyes next rate hike

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon