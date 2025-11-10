Aarti Pharmalabs slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Aarti Pharmalabs dropped 11.58% to Rs 764 after the company reported a 48.88% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 54.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations fell 8.66% YoY to Rs 418.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 38.69 crore in Q2 FY26, down 46.09% from Rs 71.77 crore in the same period last year.
Total expenses decreased 2.99% to Rs 379.05 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 379.05 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 203.46 crore (down 4.91% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 43.41 crore (up 15.05% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 10.67 crore (up 93.64% YoY) during the period under review.
On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 29.64% to Rs 77.45 crore on 20.62% decrease in revenue to Rs 804.53 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognized manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediates, new chemical entities (NCEs), and xanthine derivatives based in India.
