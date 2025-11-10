Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY steadies near 99.50 awaiting clarity on US government shutdown

DXY steadies near 99.50 awaiting clarity on US government shutdown

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

The dollar index is seen pressured around 99.50 mark on Monday morning in Asia as US private jobs data last week indicated a weak labor market, supporting the US rate cuts. US Challenger job data showed that companies cut over 150,000 jobs in October, marking the biggest reduction for the month in more than 20 years. DXY pulled back under 100 mark attained last week. On Friday, the University of Michigans consumer sentiment index also fell to its lowest level in nearly three and a half years as the US government shutdown extended to the longest in history, adding pressure on the greenback. However, DXY is limiting losses amid reports the US Senate on Sunday moved toward a vote on reopening the federal government, suggesting that an end to the historic shutdown is within reach. Even as weaker US economic data and uncertainty over the US economic outlook might weigh on the US Dollar, any positive signs surrounding the end of the federal shutdown could provide some support to the DXY in the near term.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japan's stimulus hopes drag yen lower; BoJ eyes next rate hike

Japan's stimulus hopes drag yen lower; BoJ eyes next rate hike

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 474.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 474.02% in the September 2025 quarter

HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon