Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's stimulus hopes drag yen lower; BoJ eyes next rate hike

Japan's stimulus hopes drag yen lower; BoJ eyes next rate hike

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The Japanese yen slid towards 154 per dollar on Monday, hovering near nine-month lows as investors bet on a large-scale stimulus package under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis new administration. A draft outline revealed plans for tax cuts and incentives targeting 17 major industries, aiming to boost growth while maintaining accommodative monetary policy. The final package is expected by November 21. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japans October Summary of Opinions hinted that policymakers are monitoring wage trends closely, with another rate hike on the horizon. The dollar index held steady near 99.4 after three sessions of decline, supported by progress in the U.S. Senate toward ending the government shutdown with a temporary funding deal through January 30.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 474.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 474.02% in the September 2025 quarter

HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Trent tanks after Q2 results

Trent tanks after Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon