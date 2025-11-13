AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 105.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.64% to Rs 50.74 croreNet profit of AB Cotspin India rose 105.68% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.64% to Rs 50.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.7481.36 -38 OPM %22.197.77 -PBDT8.644.48 93 PBT4.662.31 102 NP3.621.76 106
