Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 712.02 croreNet profit of Fiem Industries rose 26.91% to Rs 63.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 712.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 607.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales712.02607.48 17 OPM %13.9013.29 -PBDT104.1783.93 24 PBT84.8367.99 25 NP63.6750.17 27
