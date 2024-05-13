Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 48.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 335.67% to Rs 38.60 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 61.60% to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 219.19% to Rs 77.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Abans Finance Pvt rose 48.49% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 335.67% to Rs 38.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.38.608.8677.0224.1347.6974.9471.6056.698.005.2719.4212.307.925.1819.0711.955.913.9814.358.88