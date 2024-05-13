BEML sizzles after reporting PAT of Rs 257 cr in Q4 FY24; declares dividend of Rs 15/ share

BEML rallied 14.59% to Rs 3678.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 62.85% to Rs 256.80 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 157.69 crore in Q4 FY23.

In Q4 FY24, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 347.60 crore, up 25.26% YoY.

Total expenses rose 3.65% YoY to Rs 1,170.65 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 844.39 crore (up 29.56% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 196.74 crore (down 2.63%YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 10.73 crore (down 12.12% YoY).

As on 31 March 2024, the order book stood at Rs 1,126 crore. The defence company said it executed orders worth Rs 1,484 in during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY24.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

Revenue from operations increased 9.06% to Rs 1513.65 crore in Q4 FY24.