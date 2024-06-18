ABB India's IEC low voltage (LV) motors contribute to substantial energy savings

Achieves energy savings of over 500 gigawatt hours (GWh) for Indian industries

ABB India's IEC low voltage (LV) motors business has achieved a significant milestone in energy conservation. Its installed base over the last 5 years has contributed to annual energy savings of over 500 gigawatt hours (GWh) for Indian industries which is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of Sikkim, a northeastern Indian state. With the rising awareness of energy efficiency in India, tier 2, 3 and 4 cities such as Ahmedabad, Indore, Raipur, Jamshedpur and others, are increasingly adopting high efficiency motors across industries.

In 2023, ABB India's IEC LV motors witnessed notable progress in the adoption of energy-efficient motors, with ~50% of orders being attributed to the supply of higher efficiency IE3 and IE4 motors. ABB India's focus on energy-efficient motors is further demonstrated by the impressive growth in the quantity of IE4 motor sales which witnessed over 100% year-on-year increase. This surge in demand for IE4 motors not only contributes to substantial energy savings but also aligns with ABB's mission to enhance performance while minimizing environmental impact.

"This shift towards advanced motor technologies highlights the growing preference for sustainable solutions in the Indian market. ABB India's IEC LV Motors are not just driving industrial processes, but also revolutionizing energy savings across Indian industries. We are committed to providing innovative motion solutions that help industries achieve their sustainability goals. The significant energy savings realized through our high-efficiency motors are a testament to the value we bring to our customers and fostering environmental sustainability ", said Sanjeev Arora, President - Motion Business, ABB India.

