SPS Steels Rolling Mills consolidated net profit declines 10.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 36.37% to Rs 849.92 crore
Net profit of SPS Steels Rolling Mills declined 10.16% to Rs 55.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.37% to Rs 849.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.98% to Rs 115.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 2054.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1828.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales849.92623.26 36 2054.791828.00 12 OPM %7.277.25 -6.178.13 - PBDT61.8045.16 37 126.75148.60 -15 PBT61.8045.16 37 126.75148.60 -15 NP55.8962.21 -10 115.99165.65 -30
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

