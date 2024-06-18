Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nawratan Arts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Nawratan Arts reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Universal Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Muzali Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024 coming to take Mumbai on an 'Udaan'

Sebi invites application to hire executive director on 3-year contract

Radhika Traders &amp; Investors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Securities Development (I) standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Kinetic Impex standalone net profit rises 52.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Kherapati Vanijya standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon