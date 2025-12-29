ABD Maestro launches AODH IRISH Whiskey in India

ABD Maestro, the super-premium and luxury spirits subsidiary of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), today launched AODH IRISH Whiskey in India, making a strong entry into the one of the fastest growing segments in the country. ABD Maestro, co-founded by Superstar Ranveer Singh, who also serves as its creative partner is focused on creating world-class brands for both Indian and global audiences.
AODH is 'flame' in Irish, symbolising warmth, brotherhood, continuity, and enduring stories. Crafted using a signature triple distillation, the whiskey brings to you a bright gold hue with subtle coppery glints and exceptional clarity. On the nose, it reveals notes of vanilla cream, light honey, and toffee from ex-bourbon cask maturation, leading to a smooth and silky palate with an elegant, lasting finish.
Bikram Basu, Managing Director, ABD Maestro, said A truly authentic Irish expression, AODH Irish Whiskey carries centuries of distilling heritage, while resonating with contemporary palates. AODH is a strategic step forward as we shape the super premium spirit's portfolio. Irish whiskey has seen strong growth in recent years and a super-premium, quality product, indexed justifiably higher than the current market players should attract the knowledgeable and discerning.
