Fredun Pharmaceuticals raises funds via preferential issue of shares and warrants

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

On 29 December 2025

The board of Fredun Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 29 December 2025 has approved allotment of 6,44,360 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1250 (including a premium of Rs 1240) on preferential basis for a cash consideration of Rs 80.54 crore payable in cash;

The board also approved allotment of 5,51,600 convertible warrants at an exercise price of Rs 1250 per warrant aggregating to Rs 68.95 crore, upon receipt of Rs 312.50 (being 25% of the issue price of warrant) amounting to Rs 17.23 crore as subscription price.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

