Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Abha Property Project consolidated net profit rises 150.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 103.30% to Rs 1.85 crore
Net profit of Abha Property Project rose 150.85% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 103.30% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 86.43% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.40% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.850.91 103 3.141.77 77 OPM %93.5193.41 -93.9595.48 - PBDT1.730.85 104 2.951.69 75 PBT1.730.85 104 2.951.69 75 NP1.480.59 151 2.611.40 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Abha Jindal Appointed as Advisor for Bagdogra Airport Makes Her First Official Visit.

How ABHA is Shaping the Future of Healthcare in India

CREDAI-MCHI announces zero stamp duty &amp; registration charges for all home sales at India's Largest Property Expo 2024, Jan 26-28, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Affle (India) gains as Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 77 cr

Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: Ixigo, Westlife Foodworld, Bharti Airtel, Som Distilleries, Paytm

Market may see a negative opening

Adani Power incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in SIngapore

Kanak Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RenServ Global Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon