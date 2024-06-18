Abha Property Project consolidated net profit rises 150.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.30% to Rs 1.85 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 86.43% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.40% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Abha Property Project rose 150.85% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 103.30% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.