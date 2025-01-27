Business Standard

ACC PAT doubles YoY to Rs 1,092 crore in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

The cement maker's consolidated net profit surged 103.06% to Rs 1,091.73 crore in Q3 on 20.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,927.38 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,476.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 102.45% on YoY basis.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 1,116 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 23.31% as compared with Rs 905 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITIDA margin improved to 18.5% in Q3 FY25, compared with 18.4% in Q3 FY24.

Sales volume (Cement & Clinker) was at 10.7 million tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY25 from 8.9 MT in Q3 FY24, recording 20.22% growth, supported by increase in trade volumes and higher premium product volumes (11% YoY), ensuring market leadership.

 

Kiln Fuel cost declined 10% from Rs 1.86 per 000 kCal to Rs 1.68 per 000 kCal and thermal value reduced from 739 kCal to 732 kCal, with further improvement expected in coming quarters.

On outlook front, the company said that the cement sector experienced modest growth of 1.5-2% during H1 FY25. Looking ahead, cement demand is expected to rebound in Q4 FY25 as construction activity accelerates in the infrastructure and housing segments. The pro-infra and housing Budget 2025, along with increased government spending on infrastructure and construction activities, is anticipated to further support this growth. Cement demand is projected to grow in the range of 4-5% for FY25.

Ajay Kapur, whole time director & CEO, ACC, said Our Q3 results demonstrate our strategic focus on driving growth through higher volumes, cost optimisation, and enhanced efficiencies. With strong demand for our premium cement products, and our commitment to excellence on all parameters in line with our ESG leadership, we are leveraging innovation and sustainability to maintain our competitive edge and maximise stakeholder value. We are well-poised to achieve sustained profitability and capitalise on our strategic vision set forth for our business.

ACC is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. ACC has 16 cement manufacturing sites, over 85 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.

The scrip declined 2.57% to close at Rs 2,004.95 on the BSE.

