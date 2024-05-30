Ace Integrated Solutions standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.23% to Rs 3.32 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 12.77% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.27% to Rs 9.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ace Integrated Solutions rose 208.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.23% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.322.219.146.9115.9617.191.099.410.880.430.520.830.840.390.370.670.740.240.410.47